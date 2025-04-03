Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nintendo Switch 2 Console To Be Launched On June 5

2025-04-03 05:04:21
Japanese video game giant Nintendo announced Wednesday that the new version of its Switch console would be launched on June 5.

The Kyoto-based company also revealed new features for the Switch 2 - an update to the 2017 original model - including a new chat button that allows players to speak with each other while playing.

