Allison Transmission Launches 6000 Seriestm Transmission For Wide Body Dump Truck Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The launch of the 6000 Series transmission in WBD trucks underscores Allison's commitment to delivering specialized solutions to customers in China and the export markets they serve," said Brian Geiselhart, Executive Director, Asia Pacific Sales, Allison Transmission. "The diversification of our portfolio supports Allison's strategic growth initiative to increase our share in off-highway applications outside North America."

The solution was developed based on the 6000 Off-Road SeriesTM (ORS) transmissions, which have a proven track record as reliable workhorses in mining trucks worldwide. Through close OEM partnership with premium brands such as Lingong Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. (LGMG) and stringent field testing in Indonesia, Vietnam and Chile, the Allison 6625 WBD transmission has proven its effectiveness in the WBD truck sector. Originally designed for heavy-duty vehicles including off-highway trucks, oil field rigs and cranes, this transmission now supports higher-tonnage WBD trucks, reaching a maximum gross vehicle weight (GVW) of up to 136 metric tons. As the WBD truck market continues to expand and evolve, Allison is committed to continually updating our product portfolio to provide customers with a broader portfolio of solutions to choose from based on their unique needs.

Featuring Allison's patented torque converter and Continuous Power TechnologyTM, the 6625 WBD transmission enables smooth, high torque starts and delivers continuous powerful output. To anticipate maintenance needs, the transmission features advanced diagnostic capabilities, allowing drivers to monitor transmission status in real time. The Shift Energy Management function effectively protects the transmission clutch and reduces shift shocks.

For more information on Allison's 6000 Series transmissions, visit .

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN ) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway vehicles (distribution, refuse, construction, agriculture, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.

SOURCE Allison Transmission, Inc.