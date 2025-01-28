Scam Alert: Fake Text Messages Impersonate The IRS - Protect Personal Information

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration has issued a warning to taxpayers: scammers are impersonating the IRS by sending fraudulent text messages requesting sensitive personal information. These fake texts attempt to exploit taxpayers' concerns by falsely promising economic impact payments, also known as recovery rebate credits.Taxpayers are reminded that the IRS does not request personal or information via text. Payments for eligible taxpayers are issued automatically, either through direct deposit or paper checks, and no action is required to receive them. Scammers, however, are using these announcements to steal personal data.“The rise in tax-related scams is troubling, especially when taxpayers are targeted during times of financial uncertainty,” said Scott Artman, CPA, CGMA, CEO of the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP).“We urge taxpayers to stay vigilant and to consult trusted tax professionals who prioritize accuracy and integrity.”How to spot a scamTaxpayers should be on the lookout for the following red flags:.Text messages claiming to be from the IRS: The IRS does not communicate via text for economic impact payments or other sensitive matters..Suspicious links: Federal government website addresses end in ".gov". Any other domain, such as ".com" or ".net," is a red flag..Requests for personal information: Never share personal or financial details like Social Security numbers or bank account information in response to unsolicited texts.What to doIf you receive a scam text message impersonating the IRS:1.Do not respond.2.Do not click any links.3.Report the message to the appropriate authorities or the IRS hotline.About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is dedicated to supporting tax professionals with resources, education, and advocacy to better serve taxpayers. With a nationwide network of trusted members, NATP ensures taxpayers receive expert guidance and peace of mind. NATP members adhere to the highest standards of excellence and stay up-to-date on critical tax issues to better protect taxpayers.Visit natptax to learn more about the benefits of working with an NATP tax professional and how they can help you navigate the complexities of tax season safely.Looking for a tax expert? Tom O'Saben, EA, is the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Tom is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O'Saben, contact ....

