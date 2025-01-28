Italian Parliament Approves Decree On Arms Supply To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lower house of the Italian parliament on Tuesday, January 28, finally approved a decree on Ukraine that authorizes the continuation of arms supplies to Kyiv until December 31, 2025.

This is reported by ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, this document was adopted with 192 votes in favor, 41 deputies voted against. Earlier, the Senate (Upper House) also adopted this decision.

The opposition was divided: the center-left Party (PD) and the center-left parties Italia Viva (IV) and Azione voted in favor, while the 5-Sar Movement (M5S) and the Alliance of the Greens and the Left (AVS) voted against.

As Ukrinform reported, in December 2025, the Italian government approved the allocatio of the tenth military aid package to Ukraine.

's DM: support for Ukraine must continu

On January 16, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto arrived on an official visit to Ukraine. After meeting with him, the President of Ukraine said that Italy was preparing a new - the 11th - support package for our country.

Crosetto later said that it was necessary to continue to support Ukraine to create the necessary conditions for a ceasefire.