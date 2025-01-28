Russians Launch Missile Strike On Enterprise In Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched a missile strike on an enterprise in Mykolaiv.

According to Ukrinform, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported this on Telegram .

"Russians attacked Mykolaiv. A private enterprise was hit. We are working," Sienkevych stated.

Earlier, Sienkevych noted that an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert.

Ukraine's Air Force had earlier warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes in Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian troops recently shelled the village of Novokairy in Beryslav district of Kherson region. A 73-year-old woman was injured when her house was hit.