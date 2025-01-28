Russians Launch Missile Strike On Enterprise In Mykolaiv
Date
1/28/2025 3:11:40 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched a missile strike on an enterprise in Mykolaiv.
According to Ukrinform, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported this on Telegram .
"Russians attacked Mykolaiv. A private enterprise was hit. We are working," Sienkevych stated.
Earlier, Sienkevych noted that an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert.
Ukraine's Air Force had earlier warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes in Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.
Read also: Russians attack Kupiansk wit
h artillery
, drones
, man wounded
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian troops recently shelled the village of Novokairy in Beryslav district of Kherson region. A 73-year-old woman was injured when her house was hit.
MENAFN28012025000193011044ID1109140303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.