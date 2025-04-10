Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lingering Resentment At Unequal Treaties Stiffens Chinese Resolve

Lingering Resentment At Unequal Treaties Stiffens Chinese Resolve


2025-04-10 07:01:25
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald Trump has partially walked back on his so-called “liberation day” tariffs on nearly all US imports after fears mounted that the move would result in a global recession and much higher borrowing costs for the US government. On Wednesday, April 9, a mere 13 hours after his higher rate of“reciprocal tariffs” had come into effect, Trump announced they would be paused for 90 days.

“I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line, they were getting yippy, you know ... a little bit afraid,” Trump said to reporters outside the White House. Markets soared immediately upon hearing the news.

But at the same time, a volatile new stage in America's trade war with China has emerged. The White House has excluded China from the pause and has hiked tariffs on all Chinese imports to 125%. This, Trump says, is because Beijing has shown “disrespect” to Washington and global markets.

Beijing, which has declared it will“fight to the end if the US side is bent on going down the wrong path”, was quick to respond. It has announced duties of 84% on American products and services, and has even floated the possibility of banning the import of Hollywood films.

What China's response has shown is that it is no longer the same country as it was in 2017, when Trump managed to obtain some trade concessions from it by imposing tariffs. Beijing seems more willing to strike back at Washington, as well as showing signs of being more proactive in its response to American measures.

MENAFN10042025000159011032ID1109416397

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search