EU Threatens US Tech Titans with Tariffs
(MENAFN) The European Union has signaled its readiness to implement union-wide import levies on prominent American technology firms, including Meta and Google, should ongoing discussions with the United States fail to ease rising commercial frictions.
This warning came from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as tensions continue to mount.
After United States Leader Donald Trump opted to delay additional tariff increases for a period of 90 days, European shipments to the United States will still incur a “baseline” 10 percent import tax, instead of the previously intended 20 percent under the administration’s revised trade framework.
Despite this partial relief, the European Commission has revealed that it would hold off on enforcing retaliatory measures for the time being, allowing space for more dialogue.
In a conversation with a news agency on Thursday, von der Leyen stated that Brussels is prepared to activate its strongest trade enforcement tools.
These actions could specifically focus on US digital platform operators and the income generated from advertising by major companies in Silicon Valley.
