Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Carlsbad Village Multifamily Complex

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the seller in the sale of a 10-Unit multifamily apartment complex on Roosevelt St in Carlsbad Village. Located at 3366 Roosevelt St Carlsbad, CA 92008, the lot size totaled 9,145sf including 4,944sf of rentable building space. The unit mix consisted often (10) 1Bedroom/1Bathroom units, with ten (10) off-street parking spots, and an onsite laundry facility. The location is walking distance to both the Carlsbad Village shops and restaurants, and the beach."The Breeze Apartments attracted buyers due to its coastal location, upside in rents, and low maintenance. The seller successfully completed a 1031 Exchange and moved his equity into a larger complex." said La Bruna. The final closing price was $3,950,000.

