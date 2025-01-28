ATMA Demands Immediate Ban On Scrap Tyre Imports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 28 (KNN) The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has urged the Indian to implement an immediate ban on waste and scrap tyre imports, citing a dramatic five-fold increase in such shipments over the past three years.

According to Commerce data, waste tyre imports have surged from 264,000 tonnes in fiscal year 2021 to 1.398 million tonnes in fiscal year 2024, raising significant environmental and safety concerns.

In a pre-budget submission, ATMA Chairman Arnab Banerjee emphasised that these unrestricted imports are undermining India's Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) Regulation on Waste Tyres, which was implemented in July 2022.

The EPR framework was established to ensure proper management of End of Life Tyres (ELT), but the flood of imported waste tyres is straining the country's waste management infrastructure and contradicting these regulatory efforts.

As one of the world's leading tyre manufacturers, India produces more than 200 million tyres annually, generating sufficient domestic ELT material for recycling and disposal purposes.

Industry experts argue that importing additional waste tyres is not only unnecessary but also counterproductive to the nation's waste management goals.

Banerjee warned of the serious environmental and safety risks associated with unregulated tyre waste, including pollution, fire hazards, and public health concerns.

He suggested that prohibiting scrap tyre imports would strengthen India's domestic recycling sector while advancing the country's sustainable development objectives.

