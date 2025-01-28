(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Embotech implements new automated marshalling capabilities in BMW factories

January 28, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Embotech , a provider of autonomous driving solutions for logistics, is partnering with with Outsight , a LiDAR software solutions provider, and Hesai , a LiDAR hardware manufacturer, to deliver cutting-edge LiDAR and perception software for Embotech's AVM deployed in BMW facilities and known internally at BMW as Automated Driving In-Plant (AFW).

Within this AVN solution, Outsight plays a key role with its advanced LiDAR software platform that tracks the vehicle and the surrounding obstacles within BMW's production facilities, while Hesai supplies its industry-leading LiDAR sensors, renowned for their accuracy and reliability, which act as the“eyes” of the AVM system.

Initially implemented for the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series in Dingolfing, is now also in use for the MINI Countryman and other BMW models manufactured in Leipzig.

Using this new setup developed by industry leaders in autonomous driving solutions and sensing technology, new vehicles drive fully autonomously along a route of more than one kilometre, from the two assembly halls, through the“short test course”, to the plant's finishing area.

At the Dingolfing plant, while the vehicles drive themselves to the finishing area, the factory establishes a secure connection to the vehicles, controlling their movement through the quality assurance test drive.

This approach eliminates the need to transport human workers back to the production line after each car has reached its final parking destination.

The integrated solution is now actively supporting the marshalling of newly manufactured vehicles through various stages of the production and logistics process in three BMW facilities, marking the initial phase in a global rollout to multiple plants across Europe and North America.

Embotech, Outsight and Hesai have successfully collaborated for several years, jointly advancing LiDAR and perception solutions for autonomous driving. Global leaders in their respective fields, the companies are driving innovation in LiDAR as well as perception technology.

This latest strategic collaboration builds upon this strong foundation, enabling the companies to provide best-in-class technology for AVM, which is safety rated, fulfilling the highest performance and availability requirements.

Dr Alexander Domahidi, CTO and founder of Embotech, says:“The combination of Outsight's sophisticated LiDAR software platform and Hesai's reliable LiDAR sensors perfectly complements Embotech's autonomous driving expertise.

“This collaboration ensures the highest standards of safety and efficiency in BMW's automated vehicle operations.”

According to Raul Bravo, president and co-founder at Outsight, says:“Our collaboration with Embotech, Hesai, and BMW highlights the increasing maturity of LiDAR technology, particularly the software underpinning it.

“Its application to real-world factory conditions demonstrate its ability to enhance industrial safety and efficiency, while underlining the importance of a comprehensive framework to realise the potential of autonomous driving.”

Dr David Li, CEO and co-founder of Hesai Technology, says:“Hesai is proud to partner with Embotech and Outsight to deliver cutting-edge lidar technology for BMW's Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) system.

“This state-of-the-art technology demonstrates the high level of precision and safety offered by our lidar and Outsight's perception software for Embotech's autonomous driving solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and bringing this technology to more factories around the world.”