BALTIMORE MUSEUM OF INDUSTRY WORKERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Museum Workers Across Departments Gain Union Protections

BALTIMORE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Baltimore Museum of have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 570. Workers organized with the Teamsters to boost salaries and secure stable work schedules.

"It is difficult to make ends meet with low wages and inconsistent schedules," said Zella Roberts, an educator with the museum who led the organizing effort. "We need better conditions and part-time staff need care."

The 30 new Teamsters include staff from education, facilities, the front desk, events, and marketing.

"The museum staff play a critical role in enriching Baltimore's culture and preserving its history," said Sean Cedenio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 570. "We will address head-on the issues that affect these dedicated workers."

The Baltimore Museum of Industry joins Glenstone Museum, another Maryland cultural institution, in organizing with the Teamsters. Glenstone Museum workers joined the Teamsters in June of 2024.

"The workers who run and operate these museums deserve the fairness and respect that their valuable work calls for. The Teamsters look forward to growing density at museums and nonprofits nationwide and helping workers secure the union representation they need," said Peter Finn, Director of the Teamsters Public Services and Health Care Division.

The Baltimore Museum of Industry, one of the largest nonprofits in the region with $4.56 million in assets, opened a new exhibit in May 2024 on recent unionization efforts in Baltimore. Sadly, the museum did not see the value in their own workers unionizing. The cultural institution hired a union-busting firm to discourage unionization.

Teamsters Local 570 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Baltimore and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit team570 .

