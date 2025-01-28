Conversations With The Coastal Stewards Launch In Boca Raton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coastal Stewards Logo

Dr. Harrison Albert Presents to Group

Public Presentations will Focus on Sea Turtles, Manatees, Small Whales & Dolphins, Bottlenose Dolphins, and more!

- Dr. Harrison Albert, Science & Education Officer, The Coastal StewardsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Coastal Stewards , a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to the protection and study of marine life and the coastal ecosystem, is launching its 2025 Conversations with The Coastal Stewards public lecture series. Dr. Harrison Albert, Science & Education Officer for The Coastal Stewards, will cover the following topics during the series: Sea Turtles, Manatees, Small Whales & Dolphins, Bottlenose Dolphins, and more!All of the presentations are free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages, including kids. Additional lecture dates and topics to be announced soon.“I look forward to seeing all come out to learn about these topics, especially the youth, as they are the next generation of our conservation ambassadors. This is their planet,” said Dr. Albert..Florida ManateesWHEN: Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)WHERE: Boca Raton Public Library, 400 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432DETAILS: Learn about common threats manatees face, sensory adaptations the manatee has evolved, and new research being published.REGISTER:.Small Whales & DolphinsWHEN: Thursday, March 6, 2026 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)WHERE: Boca Raton Public Library, 400 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432DETAILS: Learn about small whales, including Right and Humpback whales, and dolphins commonly found off the South Florida coast. Topics include what South Floridians can do to help in the conservation of these species.REGISTER:.The Bottlenose DolphinWHEN: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)WHERE: Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432DETAILS: Learn about one of the region's most iconic and majestic creatures, the bottlenose dolphin. Dr. Albert will share his deep expertise and passion for marine conservation, offering a rare glimpse into the biology, behavior and challenges faced by the dolphins.REGISTER:About The Coastal StewardsOur nonprofit was established in 1981 as The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center of South Palm Beach and evolved to the Friends of Gumbo Limbo and later to the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards. Always an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, these guardians of the coastal environment and the marine life that call Southeast Florida home have funded education, research, and the sea turtle rehabilitation work since for more than 15 years. The mission of The Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems. In 2023, The Coastal Stewards expanded its focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release of sea turtles to also aid in stranding and injury response to small whales & dolphins andmanatees. The Coastal Stewards' core pillars-sustainability, engagement, and awareness-guide us toward a brighter, thriving coastal future. Learn more at .

