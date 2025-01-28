BJP Elects Seven District Presidents In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected district presidents in seven districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, with all positions being filled unopposed.

As of now, 23 district presidents have been elected.

The BJP, which has 44 districts from an organisational standpoint, now needs to elect 21 more district presidents within the next three days.

Tuesday's were conducted in Churu, Sikar, Pali, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Rajsamand, and Banswara.

At present, the BJP is one month behind its organisational election schedule.

According to BJP's original plan, the names of district presidents were to be announced by December 30, 2024, followed by the election of the state president by January 15, 2025.

The revised timeline now aims to complete the district president elections by January 31 and the state president elections by February 5.

Dalpat Hingra, the newly elected Jaisalmer District President, expressed gratitude and acknowledged the significance of his role.

"This is a major responsibility," he said.

Starting as a grassroots party worker, Hingra emphasised his commitment to working diligently and upholding the party's values.

Similarly, Rajsamand District President Jagdish Paliwal highlighted the importance of teamwork.

"The new responsibility entrusted by the party organisation will be fulfilled with complete dedication and cooperation. We will strengthen and empower the party together," he said.

According to BJP's organisational structure, a total of 44 district presidents are appointed in Rajasthan.

As of now, appointments have been made in 23 districts, while the election of district presidents in 21 districts will be completed by January 31.

Earlier, new district presidents were appointed in Hanumangarh, Nagaur City, Nagaur Rural, Barmer, Kota City, Kota Rural, Sriganganagar, Balotra, Bikaner Rural, Jodhpur City, and Jodhpur Rural on Monday.

This step by the BJP has been taken in the direction of strengthening the party organisation before the upcoming elections in Rajasthan.

The state leadership of BJP has given priority to the workers and party interest in this process.

BJP has kept in mind the social, political, and organisational activism of the new district presidents in the selection.