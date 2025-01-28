(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shiran HershcovichWESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Butterfly Pavilion and Government of Mexico Join Forces to Safeguard Monarch Migration - Landmark Conservation Project Launches in Mexico's Butterfly Biosphere ReserveToday, Butterfly Pavilion and the Government of Mexico announced a newly funded project to lead a critical effort to safeguard monarchs and their migration by restoring their wintering grounds in Mexico's Butterfly Biosphere Reserve during a joint press conference at the Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores in Mexico City.The majestic Monarch butterfly, known for its extraordinary migration of over 3,000 miles from Canada and the northern United States to winter in Mexico, is facing an unprecedented threat from climate change, deforestation, and habitat loss. As a result, the population of overwintering Monarchs has declined by nearly 80% in just 30 years. Mexico's Oyamel fir forest, which shelters Monarchs in the winter, is one of North America's most endangered ecosystems, with less than 5% of its original range remaining.“This project represents hope-for the Monarch butterfly and the ecosystems it helps sustain,” said Nathalie Brochu, Interim CEO of Butterfly Pavilion.“Restoring these vital habitats isn't just about saving a species. It's about ensuring that future generations can witness the wonder of the Monarch migration and the cultural and ecological richness it embodies.”Supported by a grant from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums ' Conservation Grant Fund (CGF), Butterfly Pavilion's new project aims to restore Monarch habitats in Mexico by replanting 100,000 native Oyamel fir trees in high-elevation areas to create safe winter havens and help secure their migration for future generations. Following the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's recent proposal to list the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) as "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the urgency for action has never been clearer.“Immediate conservation action is required to prevent this extraordinary migration from collapsing. This grant is more than just an opportunity-it's a lifeline for the Monarch migration,” said Shiran Hershcovich, Lepidopterist Manager at Butterfly Pavilion.This initiative is a combined effort amongst:.Butterfly Pavilion.Consulate General of Mexico in Denver.Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID).Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT).National Commission of Protected Natural Areas of Mexico (CONANP)“This project is a clear example of how international collaboration can generate tangible solutions to complex environmental problems. Together, we are building a more sustainable future for the monarch butterfly and the communities that depend on its migration,” said Dr. Pedro Álvarez Icaza, Head of CONANP.Monarch butterflies are vital pollinators, supporting ecosystems across North America and serving as sensitive indicators of environmental health. Their migration, a breathtaking natural phenomenon, reflects broader ecological challenges, making immediate conservation action crucial. Butterfly Pavilion's project goes beyond habitat restoration, engaging communities in the U.S. and Mexico through educational programs, such as creating pollinator gardens near Mexico's Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve. The migration also holds deep cultural significance, especially in Mexico, where monarchs' arrival during Día de los Muertos symbolizes the souls of loved ones and supports local ecotourism, intertwining ecological preservation with cultural heritage.The project's success hinges on reaching the ambitious goal of planting 100,000 trees, which will require additional funding. Last winter, Monarch colonies occupied only 0.9 hectares of forest-the second-lowest figure on record. Experts believe at least 6 hectares of suitable habitat are needed to sustain the species.“Support is critical to ensure the future of monarchs,” said Hershcovich.“Every contribution gets us closer to restoring the habitats these butterflies need to survive.”To learn more about how you can help protect monarch butterflies and contribute to this crucial conservation effort, visit .About Butterfly PavilionButterfly Pavilion, celebrating its 30th year in 2025, has been part of the Colorado community since 1995 and is the first Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited, stand-alone, non-profit invertebrate zoo in the world, located in Westminster, Colorado. Butterfly Pavilion's mission is to foster an appreciation of invertebrates by educating the public about the need to protect and care for threatened habitats globally, while conducting research for solutions in invertebrate conservation. Beyond Colorado and the United States, Butterfly Pavilion conservationists are doing important invertebrate research, conservation and education projects around the world from Mongolia and Tanzania to Sumatra, Indonesia.

