Three Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back By Assam Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 28 (IANS) Assam foiled another attempt of infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday as three persons including a woman were arrested and later pushed back to the neighbouring country, said Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The CM has credited the strict vigilance by the security personnel. In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote,“Strict vigilance along the border continues. In an alert move by @assampolice, 3 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended near the border trying to illegally sneak in.”

The persons have been identified as Hubha S, Mithun S and Pinki Molla. Sarma further said:“All 3 have been pushed back to Bangladesh.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister alleged that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and terror outfits in Bangladesh are trying to reorganise themselves with the change in political regime in the neighbouring country.

He said: "Efforts are on to form an alliance between ISI and local organisations in Bangladesh, but the people of Assam believe in peace and are not going to come under their influence. We are catching infiltrators every day. We are monitoring the Brahmaputra using modern technology."

CM Sarma assured that the state's border security remains robust, thanks to nearly complete fencing along its borders with Bangladesh. Highlighting ongoing vigil through advanced gadgets, the Chief Minister dismissed concerns about possible intrusions, particularly in light of reported attempts by the ISI and sections of Bangladesh-based groups to collaborate.

"There is no option for them to enter Assam as the border is almost fenced," CM Sarma reiterated, emphasising the effectiveness of the fencing and vigilance along the border. However, he acknowledged that about 10-12 individuals are being sent back to Bangladesh on average following the change in regime in the neighbouring country. The issue of illegal border crossings has intensified since the political shift in Bangladesh with the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government.

Sarma noted that the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully pushed back thousands of Bangladeshis attempting to cross into Indian Territory illegally. On the issue of insurgency in Assam, the CM expressed optimism about achieving lasting peace.