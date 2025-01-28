Hack The Box And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Cybersecurity Training Solutions To The Public Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hack The Box (HTB), an industry-recognized cybersecurity upskilling, certification and talent assessment platform, and Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as HTB's Public Sector distributor, making the company's innovative cybersecurity training solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to broaden our reach within the Public Sector,” said Seth Tossie, VP of Global Channel Sales at Hack The Box.“This collaboration empowers us to deliver real-world cybersecurity challenges on a secure virtual platform, helping Government organizations enhance their capabilities and better protect our nation's critical assets.”

Hack The Box is committed to empowering cybersecurity professionals by offering gamified exercises that sharpen both offensive and defensive security skills. With a community of more than two million members, HTB cultivates out-of-the-box thinking through engaging hacking experiences. The platform enables Public Sector teams to reinforce their capabilities, earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits and maintain essential certifications through hands-on challenges and interactive learning material.

HTB's self-paced, self-contained cybersecurity upskilling environment aligns with the NIST/NICE and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks, as well as the Department of Defense Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF). The platform provides advanced reporting features and an intuitive admin dashboard, allowing administrators to track progress and ensure a measurable impact on workforce readiness. Each concept within the platform follows the cyclical Read, Act, and Test process, aligning with the OODA loop methodology, proven to enhance decision-making in Government and military operations.

“Agencies are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, making it critical to strengthen their cybersecurity posture,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft.“Hack The Box's platform offers invaluable, hands-on exercises that prepare employees to effectively tackle complex challenges, thereby bolstering our nation's overall security and resilience. Carahsoft is proud to offer these solutions through our reseller network, ensuring the Public Sector has convenient access to this transformative platform.”

Hack The Box's cybersecurity solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or ... .

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is the Cyber Performance Center with the mission to provide a human-first platform to create and maintain high-performing cybersecurity individuals and organizations. Hack The Box is the only platform that unites upskilling, workforce development, and the human focus in the cybersecurity industry, and it's trusted by organizations worldwide for driving their teams to peak performance. Offering an all-in-one environment for continuous growth, assessment, and recruitment, Hack The Box provides solutions for all cybersecurity domains. Launched in 2017, Hack The Box brings together the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 3 million platform members. Rapidly growing its international footprint and reach, Hack The Box is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in the US, Australia, and Greece.

For more information, visit .

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

