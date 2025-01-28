Revolutionizing Aerospace: How Additive Manufacturing Is Set To Transform The Industry By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Additive - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the aerospace additive manufacturing market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, the increasing complexity of aerospace components, and the demand for more efficient production processes. The need for lightweight, high-performance parts in modern aircraft and spacecraft is pushing the adoption of additive manufacturing, as it enables the creation of optimized designs that traditional methods cannot achieve. The growing trend towards customization and on-demand production in the aerospace sector also supports the use of 3D printing, allowing manufacturers to produce small batches of specialized components with minimal lead times. Additionally, regulatory bodies are recognizing the benefits of additive manufacturing and are developing standards and certifications to facilitate its broader adoption in critical aerospace applications. Investments in research and development, along with strategic partnerships between aerospace companies and additive manufacturing specialists, are further propelling the market forward. As these factors converge, the aerospace additive manufacturing market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the need for innovation, efficiency, and enhanced performance in aerospace engineering. Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Metal Alloy Material segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.2%. The Rubber Material segment is also set to grow at 18.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $369.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.9% CAGR to reach $417.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

Spectacular Growth of Additive Manufacturing Being Experienced by Range of Industries

The Future of Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace

Factors Driving Growth in Aerospace Additive Manufacturing

AM Technology's Role in Lightweight and Complex Parts and Components in Aerospace Industry Drives Market

Numerous Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Drive Technology Use to Create Spare Parts for Aerospace Industry

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for Additive Manufactured Parts

Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Additive Manufactured Parts

Growing Role of Additive Manufacturing in Commercial Aircraft MRO

Growing Use of 3D Printing for Aircraft Interiors to Boost Market Prospects

Additive Manufacturing Holds Potential to Transform the Defense Industry

With Drone Usage Rising, AM Technology Emerges to Make Drones Accessible and Affordable

Additive Manufacturing Gains Prominence in Satellite Manufacturing

Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing Delivers Low Buy-To-Fly Ratios

FDM Technology: Tremendous Benefits Propel Use in Aerospace Industry

Metal Additive Manufacturing: Revolutionizing Aerospace Production

Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials

Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing Processes

Metal Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry Poised for Inevitable Recovery

3D Printed Plastic Additives Gaining Traction in Commercial Aviation Sector

Use of Additive Metal Manufacturing in the Replacement Market

Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

Technology Innovations to Boost Market Prospects

In-house Additive Manufacturing Offers Benefits to Aerospace Companies Challenges Facing Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market

