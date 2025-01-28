Pizza World Expands In Florida With New Odessa Store And More Locations Coming Soon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pizza World USA is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Odessa, Florida, marking a significant step in the brand's expansion in the Sunshine State. Known for its gourmet, globally inspired pizza, Pizza World continues to grow its footprint with additional stores under in New Richey and Palm Harbor Florida.The Florida expansion doesn't stop there. Pizza World is thrilled to share that stores in Riverview, Brandon, San Antonio, Lutz, and Wesley Chapel are in the planning stages, with opening dates to be announced soon.“Our goal is to bring the Pizza World experience to communities throughout Florida,” said Rod Wortham Director of Franchise Development at Pizza World USA.“We're excited to share our commitment to high-quality ingredients, diverse menu options, and exceptional customer service with even more families in this thriving region.”________________________________________Pizza World at the Franchise Show in NashvilleIn addition to its Florida expansion, Pizza World USA will be participating in the Franchise Show in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 22nd and 23rd, 2025. This event provides an excellent opportunity for prospective franchisees to learn more about the brand, its franchise model, and its plans for growth across the United States.“We look forward to connecting with entrepreneurs and sharing how Pizza World offers a unique and rewarding business opportunity and is known for being the most Franchise-Friendly pizza company in America,” said Eric Wortham Founder and CEO.“With our low fees, strong support system, and focus on franchisee success, we believe we're a standout choice for anyone looking to join the pizza industry.”________________________________________About Pizza WorldPizza World is a fast-growing gourmet pizza franchise that blends traditional pizza craftsmanship with bold, globally inspired flavors. In addition to a diverse menu of pizzas, subs, salads, and wings, Pizza World is dedicated to supporting its franchisees with comprehensive training, marketing resources, and operational guidance.For more information about Pizza World, visit

