Katie (Lechner) Struna Promoted To Director Of Sales And Events At Metropolitan At The 9

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan at the 9 is delighted to announce the of Katie (Lechner) Struna to Director of Sales and Events. Katie's journey with The 9 has been marked by her exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and impressive achievements.

Katie began her career at The 9 in 2019 as a Catering Coordinator. Her outstanding performance and commitment to excellence quickly earned her a promotion to Executive Meeting Manager. After a brief time away, Katie rejoined the team in November 2021 as an Event Manager, seamlessly picking up where she left off. Her return to The 9 was met with great enthusiasm, and she proved to be an invaluable asset from day one.

Recognized for her leadership and expertise, Katie was subsequently promoted to Senior Event Manager and then Director of Events. In each role, she demonstrated her ability to inspire her team and deliver exceptional results, making her a cornerstone of the hotel's success.

Katie's recent promotion to Director of Sales and Events is a testament to her talent, hard work, and dedication to the Metropolitan at the 9's mission of providing unparalleled guest experiences. In her new role, Katie will oversee the hotel's sales operations, ensuring continued growth and excellence in client relationships.

"We are thrilled to see Katie take on this new role," said Kenny Didier, General Manager of the Metropolitan at The 9. "Her passion for hospitality, coupled with her deep understanding of our team and clients, makes her the perfect fit for Director of Sales and Events. We look forward to seeing her continued growth to drive sales to new heights."

When Katie is not leading the charge at the hotel, she is taking in time as a newlywed to her husband, Kazimer. They both love spending time at home with two lively golden retrievers, Kingston and Kimber.

The Metropolitan at The 9 is extremely proud to have Katie as a vital part of their family.

