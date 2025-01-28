Caliwatertmcactus Water Launches Exclusive Pineapple Kids Pouches At Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Healthy, Low-Sugar Hydration Solution for Families has arrived at Sprouts Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CaliwaterTM , the trailblazing brand in plant-based hydration, is thrilled to announce its latest retail expansion with the exclusive launch of Pineapple Kids Pouches at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide.

CaliwaterTM continues to redefine hydration with its functional cactus water, derived from the prickly pear fruit. Packed with electrolytes, antioxidants, organic ingredients and low sugar compared to leading kids drinks-making it the perfect choice for parents looking for healthier choices for their families.

The new Pineapple Kids Pouches feature a tropical, refreshing flavor that kids love and parents can trust. Sold exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market, the pouches will be available in convenient 6-pack cartons priced at $6.99 or as single pouches for $1.25. The spill-proof pouches are designed for on-the-go hydration; ideal for lunchboxes, sports, and outdoor activities.

"We are so excited to bring our new Pineapple Kids Pouches to families nationwide through our partnership with Sprouts," said Vanessa Hudgens, Co-Founder of CaliwaterTM. "These pouches are not only delicious but also packed with functional benefits to keep kids hydrated and energized throughout the day."

Oliver Trevena, Co-Founder of CaliwaterTM, added,“Sprouts Farmers Market is the perfect partner for this launch because they share our passion for health, wellness, and sustainability. We're proud to offer parents a healthier hydration solution for their kids with our exclusive Pineapple flavor in addition to our Prickly Pear and Watermelon flavors.”

Since its launch in January 2022, CaliwaterTM has become a leader in plant-based hydration, earning widespread acclaim for its functional benefits and great taste. With the introduction of Pineapple Kids Pouches, Caliwater expands its commitment to providing healthy and eco-conscious beverage options for families.

In keeping with Caliwater's dedication to giving back, a portion of proceeds from all Kids Pouch sales supports Olive Crest, a nonprofit organization committed to preventing child abuse and helping families in need.

CaliwaterTM Pineapple Kids Pouches are available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide starting January 2025.

ABOUT CALIWATER

Caliwater is an all-natural functional cactus water beverage founded by actress Vanessa Hudgens and health mogul, Oliver Trevena. Sourced from the prickly pear cactus in the Sonoran Desert, Caliwater is rich in antioxidants, five naturally occurring electrolytes, vitamins and minerals. Caliwater transcends the boundaries of mere hydration and provides numerous benefits for health and well-being including immunity support, digestion, and skin health. With a commitment to wellness and sustainability, Caliwater promotes a healthy lifestyle that is good for you– and the planet.

Supporting Olive Crest for Caliwater Kids Pouches: Every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment to grow and thrive, but unfortunately, thousands of children across the country face the challenges of abuse and neglect. By partnering with Olive Crest, we are committed to breaking this cycle. Olive Crest has transformed the lives of over 150,000 children and families through comprehensive care and family support services. With Caliwater Kids Pouches, we aim to hydrate the next generation while giving back to the communities that need it most, ensuring that each purchase helps provide a brighter future for vulnerable children and families.

Follow @Caliwater and @Caliwaterkids on Instagram, and visit drinkcaliwater to learn more.

