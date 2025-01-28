Hilco Real Estate Expands New York Office With Addition Of Four Senior Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Each new team member brings over two decades of experience in special situation advisory, sales and lease optimization/restructuring across various property types. Collectively, they have executed billions of dollars in transactions involving retail, office, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, development land, medical, educational and special use properties.

Hubbard , DeCoste and Koulichkov bring distinguished careers in real estate advisory and asset sales with a focus on innovative solutions to maximize value across multiple asset classes, in both traditional and transitional/special disposition situations.

Todd Eyler , senior vice president, specializes in lease optimization services, including M&A advisory and mitigation of real estate obligations. His extensive background in lease negotiations and portfolio management has enabled clients to achieve significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Jeff Azuse, executive vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "These strategic additions to the Hilco team perfectly complement our comprehensive platform, enhancing our proven ability to deliver sophisticated solutions to clients throughout the Northeast and across the nation."

The asset disposition team of Hubbard, DeCoste and Koulichkov reunites with former colleagues from previous firms, including Jeff Azuse, Stephen Madura, Jamie Cote and Jonathan Cuticelli.

"Reconnecting with our longtime colleagues builds on the most experienced and sophisticated team in national real estate repositioning and monetization," said Jeff Hubbard, senior managing director. "Hilco Real Estate's comprehensive platform-encompassing everything from creative capital solutions and DIP financing to receivership services-provides us with unmatched capabilities to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients' most complex challenges."

This expansion strengthens the firm's position as a leading provider of strategic real estate solutions, offering:



Advisory Services for Complex Real Estate Scenarios : Providing expert guidance to navigate intricate real estate challenges, ensuring clients make informed decisions to optimize asset value

Strategic Disposition Services with Structured Timeframes : Executing property sales within defined timelines to meet clients' strategic objectives & maximize return

Value Optimization Strategies : Implementing tailored approaches to enhance property value, including repositioning, redevelopment & market analysis

Innovative Debt & Capital Solutions : Offering creative financing options, including DIP (Debtor-in-Possession) financing, to support clients' capital needs during transitions or restructurings

Full-Service Disposition & Lease Restructuring : Managing all aspects of property disposition & lease negotiations to achieve favorable terms & outcomes for clients Receivership Services : Acting as court-appointed receivers to manage & protect assets during legal proceedings, ensuring their value is maintained or enhanced

The team's proven track record includes representing numerous Fortune 500 corporations, REITs, various financial institutions, commercial and residential developers, nonprofit and religious organizations as well as prominent private owners and estates.

