East Africa Health Security Summit Opens In Mombasa

The inaugural East Africa Region Global Security Summit kicked off today in Mombasa, bringing together leaders and health experts to address the region's health security challenges.

In his opening remarks, H. E President William Ruto, represented by Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, Cabinet Secretary for Health, stressed the need for strengthened healthcare infrastructure, regional cooperation, and in local vaccine production.

“We must build resilient health systems, collaborate across borders, and prioritize local manufacturing to ensure we're prepared for future health threats,” the President said.

He also emphasized the importance of developing a well-trained healthcare workforce and engaging the private sector and communities in health security efforts.

The summit, which runs until January 30th , focuses on crafting actionable strategies to enhance health security in East Africa through collaboration, innovation, and investment.

