(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bomberger's PFGTM is made by first aging Kentucky Straight Bourbon in a new toasted and charred American oak barrel. After full maturation, the Kentucky Straight Bourbon is removed from the first barrel and placed in a second new, custom, proprietary toasted and charred French fine grain oak barrel of the most exacting specifications. These barrels are toasted at a tightly defined temperature range for a precise period of time before they receive a select charring. The whiskey is matured in these second barrels before being dumped into small batches that undergo our signature filtration prior to bottling at 100.2 proof (50.1% ABV).

The Bomberger's PFGTM finishing barrel is a blend of wood from various origins, including the revered Tronçais, Allier, Nevers, and Vosges forests. It is constructed from wood that has been naturally air dried outdoors for a minimum of 40 months in France near the Charente River, which has a unique seasoning environment influenced by humidity, microflora creation, climate, wind direction, and elevation. After this seasoning, the staves are hand selected to construct the Bomberger's PFGTM finishing barrels.

The focus is to be precise at every step of the Bomberger's PFGTM production process. Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson remarked, "The result is a medley of engaging aromas from confectionary to floral, a palate of beautifully integrated fruits and herbaceous notes with a full body and a luxurious, creamy texture that lingers with soft spice and chocolate."

The suggested retail price in the U.S. for a 750ml bottle of Bomberger's PFGTM is $140.

With its Shenk's and Bomberger's Legacy release whiskeys, Kentucky Michter's honors the heritage of the Pennsylvania distillery founded as Shenk's in 1753 and renamed Bomberger's in the 1800's before becoming known as Michter's in the 20th century.

