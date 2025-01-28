U.S. Chemicals, Specialty (Activated Carbon, Antifreeze, Swimming Pool) Manufacturing Analytics, Financial Benchmarks And Revenue Forecasts To 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals, Specialty (Activated Carbon, Antifreeze, Swimming Pool) (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2031" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this report is to provide estimates of vital, industry-specific data within the United States, with an emphasis on sizing, growth, KPIs, and metrics, along with summaries of top competitors. This includes unique 8-year histories and 8-year forward projections of market sizing.

The report leverages extensive access to industry tables, databases of public and private company information, proprietary industry trends analysis, and other resources to provide comprehensive and reliable insights.

The United States Chemicals, Specialty Manufacturing Industry is forecast to reach $41,204,296,376 by 2031.

This Analytics Report Features



Historical data

Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR

Operating ratios

Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies

Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Key Data

Industry Summary



Revenues historical through 2022

Revenues projected through 2031

Employee Count 2015-2022

Annual Growth Rate 2022

CAGR 2015 through 2022

CAGR 2022 through 2031 Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments



Number of Firms 2015-2022

Number of Establishments 2015-2022

Employees, 2015-2022

Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022

Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios

Revenue Compared to All Industries

Expenses Compared to All Industries Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations

Top Companies Ranked by:



Market Capitalization

Employees

Revenue

Net Income

3-Year Revenue Growth

3-Year Income Growth

Return on Assets

Return on Equity Return on Invested Capital

List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies Profiled:



Albemarle Corporation

NewMarket Corporation

Innospec Inc

Ingevity Corp

Old World Industries ARQ Inc

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code

Types of business activities

III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)



Revenues and CAGR 2022

Revenue forecast to 2030 with CAGR

Historical revenues

Historical CAGR

Top U.S. companies, by revenues Employment within the industry, 2022 and historic

IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)



Number of firms and establishments, 2014-2022

Employees, 2014-2022, with growth rates

Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2014-2022 Annual sales per employee, 2014-2022

V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2030

VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations

VII. Appendix: Assumptions

U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2030

VIII. Data Description and Sources

