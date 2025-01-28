Bar Rescue’S Jon Taffer Taps Tunein To Host New Shows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taffer partners with TuneIn to launch new original content featuring advice for small business owners, interviews with top entrepreneurs, and tips for navigating the entertainment capital of the world from hospitality experts

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TuneIn , the world's leader in live audio, announced a partnership with executive producer and star of Paramount Network's“Bar Rescue” Jon Taffer to launch new original content exclusively on the platform. The lineup will include two long-form shows,“Small Business Monday” and“Las Vegas Friday.” The new shows are set to debut later this year, as part of TuneIn's growing lineup of original co-branded content.

“There is only so much advice I can unpack in an hour on television,” said Taffer.“With decades of experience with small and large businesses, I know what it takes to succeed-and this new partnership with TuneIn takes it to the next level. This format allows for in-depth guidance and strategies for entrepreneurs, future entrepreneurs, and business lovers who really desire to dominate their space. Just as exciting, we are also launching a new show focused on my hometown and entertainment capital of the world - Las Vegas - where I get to discuss what's happening in town, as well as share my personal thoughts and recommendations. The potential here is limitless.”

To kick off the partnership, Taffer will debut two long-form shows, with plans to expand the lineup. The initial shows include:



Small Business Monday - This show is for entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, and anyone with an entrepreneurial mindset who wants to learn from industry pros who have built multi-million-dollar businesses. Taffer shares his own real-world experiences to help listeners build, grow, and achieve success in business. The show features interviews with industry leaders, answers questions from current and aspiring business owners, and provides guidance for entrepreneurs. Las Vegas Friday - Las Vegas is Taffer's playground. As a longtime Vegas resident and hospitality expert, Taffer gives listeners exclusive insider tips and tricks to navigate the entertainment capital of the world. Taffer takes listeners on a tour of the city's endless dining options, world-class entertainment, sports, gambling hotspots, and hidden gems to take full advantage of the city.

Taffer is a renowned hospitality and business management expert,“New York Times” best-selling author, and entrepreneur known for his no-holds-barred approach to helping hotels, restaurants, bars, and businesses reach their full potential. His most recent book,“The Power of Conflict,” provides readers with a toolkit to speak their minds to get the results they want.

“Jon is one of the most influential experts across hospitality and business management who consistently delivers content that resonates with audiences,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“TuneIn is the ideal home for artists, content creators, and experts like Jon to connect with their fans and listeners around the globe. Our platform is designed for great audio experiences by enabling more in-depth conversations and interviews while giving talent more creative control over the format.”

Over the past year, TuneIn has launched several new co-branded stations on the platform, including Big 12 Radio, Boss Radio 66, and more. TuneIn is the world's largest platform for live radio. It has over 75 million listeners across 122 countries to amplify audio entertainment around the world. TuneIn's technology is integrated into more than 200 different vehicles and devices so that listeners can listen on their phones, smart speakers, or in their cars.

To learn more about TuneIn, please visit .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at .

About Jon Taffer:

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur, and thought leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network's Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure. His latest endeavor is Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon, a rich, bold bourbon whiskey with notes of vanilla and toffee inspired by his years of cocktail and culinary creations. In 2019, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer's Tavern, which debuted in Atlanta in 2020 with several locations open across the US and more in development. Taffer's Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern foods, and the latest advancements in restaurant technologies. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave's Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is a best-selling author having written three books:“Raise the Bar,”“Don't Bulls*t Yourself,” and his newest book“The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.” For more information, visit .

