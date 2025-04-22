Moci Updates Regulations Allowing Multiple Discounted Sales In One Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued a new decision regarding discounted sales regulations, allowing retail establishments to apply for licenses for multiple discount periods throughout the year.

Decision No. (4) of 2025, signed by Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, amends certain provisions of Ministerial Decision No. (311) of 2018 concerning reduced-price sales.

Article 1 of the decision stipulates replacing the text of Article (5) of Ministerial Resolution No. (311) of 2018 with the following text:

"In cases other than final liquidation, shops may request a license for general and special discounts for several periods during a single year. The Department shall determine the duration of each license it issues, in accordance with what it deems to be in the best interest of the consumer."

According to the ministry, this decision aims to:

. Simplify licensing procedures for retailers and business, reducing time and effort.

. Stimulate commercial activity in markets by increasing shopping opportunities at better prices year-round.

. Encouraging innovation in flexible marketing strategies by boosting sales and profits through easier discount offerings.

The decision also contributes to allowing commercial establishments to obtain a license for multiple discount periods throughout the year, which would in turn:

. Increase sales and profits by facilitating discount offers.

This decision will take effect the day following its publication in the official gazette.