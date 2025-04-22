Vovchansk And Dvorichna: AFU Tell About“Hot Spots” In Kharkiv Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked three times since the beginning of the day near Vovchansk.

Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Joint Task Force, said this on television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group has not changed significantly recently, but remains difficult. Russians are traditionally most active in the area of Vovchansk . Since the beginning of the day our defenders have repelled three enemy attacks there,” said Shamshyn.

According to him, the Russians continue to methodically destroy the city, using the entire range of weapons.

“This includes artillery of various calibers, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and heavy flamethrower systems operating from the area of Shebekino. However, the main threat in Vovchansk, as well as in the entire Kharkiv sector, and perhaps on the entire frontline, is enemy drones. There are a lot of them in the sky of Vovchansk. They [Russians] use different systems there. These are FPV drones and drones with dumping systems,” Shamshyn said.

The speaker also noted that the situation near the village of Dvorichna deserves special attention.

“There, the Russians do not abandon their intention to continue to transfer their infantry groups to the right bank of the Oskil River. Their intention is absolutely clear. They want to maintain and expand their foothold to pose a threat to the city of Kupiansk from the north along the right bank. We see that they have recently focused their attention on the area of Mala Shapkivka and Zakhidne. These are the settlements located along the R-79 highway. This is the shortest way to Kupiansk along the right bank, and they need it to take control of this logistics route,” said Shamshyn.

However, as he noted, to achieve this goal, the enemy needs to set up pontoon crossings across the Oskil, which it is currently failing to do.

According to the spokesperson, enemy special equipment is destroyed when approaching the shore or when the pontoons themselves are being decomposed.

The spokesman noted that there is a constant rotation of enemy personnel in the area of Vovchansk.

“First of all, they are constantly attacking there, suffering heavy losses, they need to replenish their ranks with new forces. And, accordingly, they are not only replacing personnel who have left for one reason or another, usually either killed or wounded, but also strengthening their grouping there. We can say that they are redirecting new forces there,” Shamshyn said.

He recalled the statements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that during the spring-summer campaign the Russians are planning active offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector.

“We do not rule out that Vovchansk may be one of these areas, because they have not abandoned their intention to create a so-called buffer zone,” noted Shamshyn.

Another threatening direction is the area around Dvorichna,“we need to pay maximum attention to it, because, well, they already have a foothold on the right bank of the Oskil. Our task is to prevent its expansion, so that there is no threat to Kupiansk from the north along the right bank.”

According to the spokesperson, the Russians used the so-called Easter truce to pull their forces closer to the front line in the Dvorichna area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 85 combat engagements have taken place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops since the beginning of the day , and fighting is still ongoing in a number of frontline areas, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk sector.

