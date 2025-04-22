403
US Senator Announces Possibility of New 9/11 Investigation
(MENAFN) Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has raised the possibility of new congressional hearings into the September 11 attacks, pointing to lingering questions about the official account and the handling of evidence related to the tragic events.
On the morning of September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners. Two of these planes were deliberately flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, while a third struck the Pentagon.
The fourth plane crashed into a rural field in Pennsylvania. Based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), World Trade Center Building 7 collapsed due to fires caused by debris from one of the nearby towers.
In an interview with conservative pundit Benny Johnson, which was released on Monday, Senator Johnson expressed doubts about various elements of the 9/11 investigation, specifically the collapse of Building 7.
He questioned the findings of the official inquiry, suggesting that "I don’t know that you can find structural engineers – other than the ones that have the corrupt investigation inside NIST – that would say that that thing didn’t come down in any other way than a controlled demolition."
