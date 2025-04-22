Russian Troops Attack Ambulance With Drone In Kherson Region
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The enemy attack took place when the medics were returning from a call. None of them were injured.Read also: Russian drone attacks hospital in Kherson , injuring six people
As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of April 22, the Russian army fired artillery at the central district of Kherson , resulting in moderate injuries to a child.
