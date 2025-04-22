Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Attack Ambulance With Drone In Kherson Region

Russian Troops Attack Ambulance With Drone In Kherson Region


2025-04-22 07:08:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance in Komyshany, Kherson region, damaging the vehicle.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy attack took place when the medics were returning from a call. None of them were injured.

Read also: Russian drone attacks hospital in Kherson , injuring six people

As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of April 22, the Russian army fired artillery at the central district of Kherson , resulting in moderate injuries to a child.

MENAFN22042025000193011044ID1109460579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search