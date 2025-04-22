Russian Troops Attack Ambulance With Drone In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance in Komyshany, Kherson region, damaging the vehicle.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy attack took place when the medics were returning from a call. None of them were injured.

Russian drone attacks hospital in, injuring six people

As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of April 22, the Russian army fired artillery at the central district of Kherson , resulting in moderate injuries to a child.