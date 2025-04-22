Since Beginning Of Year, 33 Terrorist Attacks Recorded In Ukraine, 16 Prevented Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, 33 terrorist attacks have been recorded in Ukraine, 16 of which the National Police, together with the SSU, managed to prevent.

Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, we can record that the Russian Federation is conducting systematic work on sabotage activities throughout Ukraine. None of the regions of Ukraine can be excluded, and therefore it is very dangerous. Since the beginning of this year, 33 terrorist acts have been recorded on the territory of Ukraine. The National Police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, managed to prevent sixteen of them. We have identified 50 people involved in these terrorist acts. Of these, 35 are men and 15 are women. It should be noted that 14 of these people were minors,” said Nebytov.

He also informed that since the beginning of the year, the National Police has recorded 84 cases of arson attacks on Armed Forces vehicles, 47 of which have already been solved.

“Fifty-seven people are being prosecuted. Of these, I can note that, again, 14 are minors and six are women,” Nebytov said.

In addition, he added, 73 facts of destruction of communication equipment have been recorded, 45 of them have already been solved, and 45 people, including three women and 10 minors, are being prosecuted.

According to Nebytov, the facilities where or against which the National Police has recorded enemy attempts to commit a terrorist act include five recruitment centers, eight National Police units, seven military units, two officials, two Ukrzaliznytsia facilities, and nine others.

“The enemy does not give up attempts to undermine the situation from within and sow chaos and panic. ...But the situation is under operational control, and the National Police units together with the SSU units are constantly working in this direction. We are able to prevent more than 50% of terrorist acts and detain people at the stage of preparation,” Nebytov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine detained three Russian military intelligence agent who were going to blow up a military vehicle and the police administrative building in Vinnytsia.