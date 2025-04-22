Prime Minister Meets US Secretary Of State

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Tuesday in Washington with Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Marco Rubio.

During the meeting, they discussed the strong strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them.

Discussions also touched on regional developments, particularly in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, Syria, and Lebanon.

Both parties emphasized the importance of joint mediation efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full support for diplomacy and dialogue in resolving all outstanding issues between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting the State of Qatar's unwavering belief in the importance of promoting security, peace, stability, and development at both regional and international levels.