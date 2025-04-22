Putin Invites Witkoff To Freeze Front Line In Ukraine - FT

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a meeting with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin proposed to stop the invasion of Ukraine along the entire current front line.

This was reported by the Financial Time , citing sources familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

According to the three interlocutors, the Russian dictator told Witkoff that Moscow could give up its claims to four partially occupied Ukrainian regions.

The newspaper notes that this offer is the first sign since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that Russia may be backing down from its maximalist demands for an end to the invasion.

But European officials warn that Putin is likely to use the apparent concession as bait to persuade Trump to accept other Russian demands and impose them on Ukraine.

“There is a lot of pressure on Kyiv to give in so that Trump can claim victory,” one of the officials added.

The interlocutors also say that Putin would potentially be willing to concede his demand for full control over four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - if the United States makes broader geopolitical concessions to Moscow, such as recognizing its control over Crimea and denying Ukraine accession to NATO.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, April 23, representatives of Ukraine, Britain, France and the United States will hold talks in London on an unconditional ceasefire to ensure the establishment of a real and lasting peace.