Family Fun Comes To Oxford, AL: Stunt Dogs And Fraggle Rock Live! Highlight Spring Entertainment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) On Monday, April 21st , prepare to be amazed as the Stunt Dogs Experience takes center stage. This action-packed performance features a talented troupe of rescue dogs showcasing their incredible skills, from high-flying frisbee catches to awe-inspiring agility feats. With heartwarming stories of rescue and transformation woven into the show, Stunt Dogs not only entertains but also inspires audiences to appreciate the incredible potential of our four-legged friends. A perfect outing for animal lovers and thrill-seekers alike, this show is sure to leave tails wagging and hearts soaring.

Then, on Tuesday, May 6th , relive the nostalgia and introduce a new generation to the wonder of Jim Henson's beloved creation with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Live! This live-action production brings the colorful and quirky characters of Fraggle Rock to life, complete with songs, laughter, and timeless lessons about friendship and community. As the genius behind Sesame Street, Jim Henson's enduring legacy continues to capture hearts, and this vibrant performance is a testament to his creative spirit. Whether you grew up with the Fraggles or are discovering them for the first time, this show promises an unforgettable journey into a world of whimsy and joy.

"At Oxford Performing Arts Center, we're thrilled to bring these extraordinary shows to Oxford. Our venue offers a smaller, more intimate setting that allows families to truly connect with the performers and the experience. It's a wonderful opportunity for a weekend getaway that's close to home but feels like a special escape." said CJ Foster.

Nestled in the heart of Oxford, Oxford Performing Arts Center provides a safe, family-friendly atmosphere that makes it an ideal destination for live entertainment. With ample parking, nearby dining options, and a welcoming community, it's the perfect place to enjoy a memorable day out with loved ones.

Tickets for Stunt Dogs Experience on April 21st and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Live! on May 6th are available now. Don't miss the chance to create lasting memories with these one-of-a-kind performances. Secure your seats today by visiting oxfordpac/ or calling (256) 241-3322.

Located in Oxford, AL, Oxford Performing Arts Center is a premier concert and event destination offering a diverse lineup of live performances in an intimate setting. Our mission is to create memorable experiences for audiences of all ages by hosting world-class entertainment in a welcoming and safe environment.

