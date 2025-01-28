Pressure Sensor Market To Surpass USD 26.72 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Demand In Industrial & Automotive Sectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pressure Sensor Size & Growth Report

The Pressure Sensor Market is growing rapidly due to its key role in the automotive, industrial, and consumer industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Pressure Sensor Market size was USD 13.12 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.72 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Overview of Pressure Sensors and Their Diverse ApplicationsPressure sensors detect and measure pressure, converting it into an electrical signal for analysis. Essential for real-time pressure monitoring in liquids and gases, they utilize Integrated Circuit (IC) technology for precision. Found in industries like automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics, these sensors regulate pressure, ensuring safety and system stability. Key applications include tire pressure monitoring (TPMS), household appliances, and industrial systems. Types of pressure sensors, such as absolute, differential, and gauge, offer high accuracy and small size, adapting to extreme conditions and expanding their use in various fields.Get Free Sample Report of Pressure Sensor Market @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Honeywell International- Qualcomm Technologies- Texas Instruments- NXP Semiconductor- ABB Ltd- Siemens Ag- Sensata Technologies- TE Connectivity- Micro Sensor- Quartzdyne Inc- Emerson Electric- Amphenol- BD Sensors GmbHSegment AnalysisBy ProductThe Pressure Sensor segment is expected to grow at a very high CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Growth may be due to their widespread use in the industrial area. In industrial processes, differential pressure sensors are included as key components of multiple devices to measure the flow of liquids and gases due to pressure differences across all of these. They are also used to measure pressure in air, acids, foundations, pressurized gases, water, steam, pressure drop across all oil filters or air filters, liquid levels, and flow rates. In addition, differential pressure sensors may be retrofitted and mounted on the vessels.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @By Industrial VerticalIn 2023, Consumer electronics is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The rising demand for pressure sensors in smartphones, wearables, and tablets can be attributed to their various advantages such as small size, low cost, and high power efficiency. Because of advancements in MEMS technology, these sensors can be even smaller and integrated into a variety of consumer electronic devices. Pressure sensors, in addition to the devices mentioned above, are in high demand from gaming and navigation applications, as well as home appliances.Regional AnalysisIn 2023, The Asia Pacific region dominates the pressure sensor market, accounting for over 40% of global revenue share. This is largely due to the region's leadership in electronics manufacturing and its growing investment in research and development (R&D). The region's high demand for consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and wearables has directly increased the need for pressure sensors, as these devices require precise pressure monitoring for features like touch sensitivity and environmental adaptation.The North American region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period 2024-2032. A key driver of growth in North America is the demand for pressure sensors in automotive applications, particularly for tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems. The presence of key players in the region, coupled with growing industrial and healthcare sector investments, is fueling demand for advanced pressure sensor technologies.Recent Developments-In March 2024, Amphenol's All Sensors subsidiary introduced the AABP Series, a leadless miniature pressure sensor designed to meet various design requirements with a focus on product support and supply chain stability. This new sensor line offers a seamless drop-in replacement for existing designs or competitor products, ensuring compatibility and superior performance.-In January 2024, ABB acquired Real Tech, a company specializing in optical sensor technologies, strengthening its presence in the water sector while expanding its potential within the broader sensor market, including pressure sensors. Real Tech's advanced optical solutions are expected to improve pressure sensor applications by providing precise measurements and enhanced data analysis.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation, by Sensor TypeChapter 8. Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation, by ProductChapter 9. Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 10. Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation, by FunctionsChapter 11. Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation, by Industry VerticalChapter 12. Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation, by End UseChapter 13. Regional AnalysisChapter 14. Company ProfilesChapter 15. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 16. ConclusionContinued...Purchase Single User PDF of Pressure Sensor Market Forecast Report @

