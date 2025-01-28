Sendcutsend Launches $1M STEM Sponsorship Program To Empower Future Engineers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading On-Demand Company Commits to Supporting Student Projects and Educational Initiatives

RENO, Nev., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SendCutSend, a pioneer in rapid manufacturing, today announced the launch of its comprehensive STEM Sponsorship Program. This initiative aims to support collegiate engineering students, teams, STEM programs, and educators across the United States, providing them with access to cutting-edge manufacturing resources and expertise.

The SendCutSend STEM Sponsorship Program offers:



Discounted manufacturing services, including state-of-the-art laser cutting and metal fabrication

Technical support from industry experts

Educational resources such as workshops and webinars Potential for branded merchandise and marketing support

"The new program is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world manufacturing, giving students hands-on experience with industry-leading technology," said Jim Belosic, CEO of SendCutSend. "These students are the next generation of innovators and we are excited to support them in their journey."

Sponsorship is open to a wide range of STEM projects including robotics, electric vehicles, aerospace innovations, and advanced manufacturing research. SendCutSend will evaluate applications based on the project's potential impact, innovation, and alignment with the company's focus on engineering and manufacturing excellence.

"We're not just offering manufacturing services; we're investing in the future of STEM," said Belosic. "By providing students and educators with access to our resources and expertise, we hope to inspire innovation and prepare the workforce of tomorrow."

While the STEM Sponsorship Program is a new initiative, SendCutSend has been supporting collegiate STEM programs, teams, and competitions since its inception in 2018. Over the last six years, SendCutSend has provided more than $1.5 million in cash and discounted services to thousands of teams and programs including MIT's East Campus, Purdue SAE Formula Racing Team, Cornell Racing, Temple Robotics, UC Berkeley Rocketry, Texas A&M and more.

Interested students and educators can apply through SendCutSend's website. The company will review applications at the start of each semester, with sponsorships typically lasting for one academic year.

For more information about SendCutSend's STEM Sponsorship Program and application process, visit sendcutsend/stem-sponsorships .

About SendCutSend

SendCutSend is an on-demand, custom sheet metal manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, Nev., Paris, Ky., and Arlington, Tex. (in early 2025) serving the United States and Canada. Founded by two software engineers frustrated by the lack of access to commercial manufacturing, SendCutSend bridges the gap between quality, speed, affordability and convenience in the manufacturing industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage to landing on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, SendCutSend is proud to now call 59% of the companies in the Fortune 500 customers. SendCutSend offers laser cutting and finishing services for everything from one-off prototypes to sale/assembly ready parts at scale shipped in as little as two days with no minimum quantities. For more information visit SendCutSend or follow on Instagram or YouTube .

SOURCE SendCutSend

