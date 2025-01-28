Regional Chief Reveals Current Population Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, about 145,000 people live in the right bank-part of Kherson region.

This information was shared by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in an interview with Ukrinform .

"Currently, about 145,000 people live in the right-bank part of the region, which is three times fewer than before the war (it was almost 500,000). Specifically, 66,000 live in Kherson, which is approximately 25% of the prewar population," he stated.

Among the region's residents, 60,000 are elderly, 12,000 are children under 14, and more than 2,000 are disabled people who require assistance.

"Last year, about 6,150 people were evacuated from the right bank of Kherson region," Prokudin added.

toin

He also mentioned that since the de-occupation, more than 49,000 residents of the region, including 6,700 children and 475 people with limited mobility, have been helped to evacuate.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of Kherson region in the fall of 2022, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River is temporarily occupied by the Russian troops.