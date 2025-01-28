The DeepSeek Ripple Effect: Impact on Tech Stocks and Global Markets

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai – January 28, 2025 – As the world comes to grips with yesterday's seismic events in the tech industry, the true aftershocks are yet to be fully understood. In a recent analysis, Gabriel Debach, Market Analyst at eToro, highlights how the arrival of DeepSeek, a cutting-edge language model, has shaken the foundations of tech stocks globally and raised questions about the future of various sectors.



Global Implications of DeepSeek



DeepSeek's debut has sparked widespread debate, bringing into focus the increasing reliance on AI tools like ChatGPT in everyday life. However, this technological breakthrough is more than just a competitive entry into the market—it poses a significant challenge to the recent rapid growth seen in tech stocks. As investors and industry leaders reassess, there are rising concerns about whether the current trajectory of the tech sector can be sustained.

One of the critical aspects of the debate centres around China's technological advancements. Despite lagging behind in terms of innovation, China has managed to achieve outcomes comparable to, or even exceeding, those of leading tech players. This creates new uncertainties around the dominant tech models and raises questions about the impact of potential restrictions on technology exports to China, which could disrupt much more than just flagship products.



The Nvidia Case: Record-Breaking Losses



Yesterday's concerns hit Nvidia particularly hard, leading to a staggering $593 billion loss in market capitalisation in a single day. For Nvidia, this is not an isolated event; over the past two years, the company has frequently appeared on the list of the worst market value losses. Currently, 8 out of the top 10 worst-performing days in terms of market value involve Nvidia. Yesterday's record-breaking loss, which doubled the previous figure of $279 billion, highlights the severity of the situation and the market's vulnerability to tech shocks.



Vulnerabilities in Other Sectors



While tech was the hardest hit, it wasn’t the only sector affected. The energy sector also saw significant declines. Siemens Energy, a top performer last year in Europe, and Vistra, an American leader, both experienced substantial losses. Siemens Energy dropped 19%, while Vistra, which saw remarkable 257% growth last year, lost 28% in market value, amounting to an $18 billion hit. These dramatic contractions serve as a reminder of the interconnectedness and fragility of global markets.



Market Risks and S&P 500 Exposure



The S&P 500 has benefitted immensely from the success of tech giants, with companies like Nvidia, Broadcom, Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet collectively driving significant growth—Nvidia alone contributing over 500 basis points to the index’s 26.86% increase over the past 12 months. However, this heavy reliance on a few companies also exposes the market to considerable risk. A revision of expectations, such as the one prompted by DeepSeek's arrival, could lead to a broader market correction, reminding investors that downturns often arise from unexpected and under-monitored factors.________________________________________







