LINDEN CREEK EXPANDS ITS INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES TO NORTHEAST WITH NEW FRANCHISE LOCATION IN PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek , an interior design and home staging firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce its continued growth with the opening of its first franchise location in New Jersey, extending its commitment to transforming spaces and elevating property values into the Northeast market. Located in Princeton, this new branch will also serve nearby communities, including New Hope, Pennsylvania, further expanding the firm's reach into the region.

This expansion marks the fifth franchise location for Linden Creek, which already has a strong presence in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, and Cary, North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to bring Linden Creek's renowned design services to New Jersey," said Alisa Sparks, founder and CEO of Linden Creek . "Princeton is a community rich in history and sophistication, making it the perfect place to launch Linden Creek.

Leading Linden Creek Princeton is franchise partner, Resa Giacoppo , a seasoned design enthusiast with a keen eye for creating spaces that blend beauty and functionality. "I'm excited to join the Linden Creek family and bring their signature design expertise to Princeton and New Hope," said Giacoppo. "I look forward to helping clients in the area realize the full potential of their homes."

Founded in 2017, Linden Creek has grown into a trusted name in the interior design and home staging industry, offering tailored solutions that combine aesthetics with practicality. With the launch of its franchise program in early 2024, Linden Creek has expanded its footprint, delivering its signature design expertise to markets across the country.

The Princeton location will offer Linden Creek's full suite of home staging and interior design services. Franchisees like Giacoppo benefit from comprehensive training, business support, and access to exclusive pricing on products through The Shoppe , Linden Creek's e-commerce platform featuring furniture, lighting, and decor pieces.

Total investment to open a Linden Creek franchise is $195,000-$304,000. For more information, view the franchise brochure or visit: .

ABOUT LINDEN CREEK

Founded in 2017 by Alisa Sparks, Linden Creek is a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. In 2024 the company launched its franchise program, expanding its network of interior design firms, allowing them to serve prominent communities throughout the Southeast with innovative staging techniques and highly personalized design services.

