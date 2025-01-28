Poll indicates half of Ukrainians support compromise to end conflict

(MENAFN) A recent survey by Ukrainian pollster Socis reveals that half of Ukrainians now support a negotiated compromise to end the war with Russia, with international mediation. The December 2024 poll shows a shift in public sentiment, with 50.6% of respondents backing peace talks, a notable increase from 36.1% earlier in the year. The desire for continued fighting until Ukraine regains its 1991 borders has dropped significantly from 33.5% in February to just 14.7% by December. Support for freezing the conflict along current front lines has more than doubled, from 8.2% to 19.5%.



The survey also showed steady support for the restoration of pre-2022 borders. However, one of the main challenges in the negotiation process, according to the report, will be ensuring public and military backing for the Ukrainian leadership’s decisions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that securing agreements with international partners, such as the US, and preventing Russian demands for Ukraine’s neutrality, are top priorities.



Despite President Donald Trump's calls for a swift resolution and his pressure on Moscow, Russia has yet to receive specific peace proposals from Washington. Moscow maintains that Ukraine must adopt neutrality, abandon its NATO ambitions, and accept other conditions for talks to resume.

