Netanyahu faces two major failures

(MENAFN) Prime has faced two major failures: the first, when Hamas effectively managed the threat leading up to the October 7 disaster, and the second, in failing to conduct a successful and just war against Hamas afterward. Israel's decision to withdraw from the Gaza Strip allowed Hamas to take control by force, and Netanyahu’s refusal to reoccupy Gaza, while initially seen as reasonable, ultimately proved costly. Given that Hamas controls Gaza, Israel was left with the dilemma of how to manage the situation. A peace agreement with Hamas was never a realistic option, as their goal of destroying Israel is both political and religious. Without better alternatives, efforts were made to create a reality of quiet borders, including allowing Hamas to receive significant funding from Qatar.



Managing this policy involved high risk, as Hamas remains a sworn enemy that does not recognize Israel’s existence. Netanyahu’s government failed to properly manage this danger by not regularly consulting with the security establishment, particularly about intelligence and military plans. Frequent discussions with military and intelligence leaders about Hamas’s intentions could have possibly prevented the disaster. The lack of risk management was a key failure. Netanyahu and the government were overly optimistic about the "quiet for money" strategy without adequately considering the risks. When Hamas attacked, this failure to anticipate the threat had dire consequences.



Netanyahu’s second failure was his handling of the war post-October 7. While a military strike was necessary to weaken Hamas, it alone couldn’t dismantle their authority. An alternative government, supported by the Palestinian Authority and Arab forces with international backing, could have been established to replace Hamas. This approach would have complemented the military operation and had a chance of success with strong financial and diplomatic support. However, without this broader strategy, the continued Hamas control of Gaza, even after intense military action, demonstrates the failure to achieve the objective of toppling their regime.

