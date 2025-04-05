China's Plan For World's Biggest Dam A Mega-Disaster For India

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's ambitious plan to construct the world's largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River marks a significant and crucial turning point in South Asia's geopolitical landscape.

This project is more than just a Chinese technological marvel; it heralds a profound shift in regional power dynamics, particularly in the realm of transboundary water politics.

While Pakistan views the dam as a strategic advantage that aligns with its broader geopolitical goals, India perceives it as a looming threat to its water security, border stability and regional influence. When China recently announced the dam plan, India responded that it would“protect its interests.”

The Brahmaputra River, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, originates near Mount Kailash and traverses China, India and Bangladesh before merging with the Ganges in the Bay of Bengal.

The river's unique topography, particularly at the“Great Bend” in Tibet, offers immense potential for hydropower generation.

Recognizing this, China has embarked on constructing a massive dam capable of generating an unprecedented 60 gigawatts of electricity, three times the capacity of the renowned Three Gorges Dam.

Beijing justifies this endeavor as a crucial step toward its 2030 carbon neutrality goals. However, the strategic implications of controlling the Brahmaputra's upper reaches cannot be overlooked.

By harnessing the river's flow at its source, China secures unparalleled leverage over downstream nations, particularly India and Bangladesh. Additionally, the dam's proximity to India's northeastern border, a region fraught with territorial disputes, adds a layer of geopolitical complexity.

For Pakistan, China's Brahmaputra dam project is a welcome development that bolsters its longstanding strategic partnership with Beijing while simultaneously countering India's regional dominance.

As a lower riparian state, Pakistan has long grappled with water management challenges, especially concerning shared rivers with India. Despite the Indus Waters Treaty providing a framework for water sharing, tensions persist.

China's control over the Brahmaputra introduces a new dynamic that could diminish India's leverage in future water-related negotiations.