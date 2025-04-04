French Commissioner: Chornobyl Zone Holds Potential For Solar Energy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chornobyl exclusion zone has potential for renewable energy projects.

Pierre Elbrun, the French President's Special Envoy for Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“I am interested in reviewing solar energy projects. My visit to Chornobyl will allow me to better understand how to use the potential of the exclusion zone in the energy interests of Ukraine,” Elbrun said.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine and France have the same energy balance between nuclear and renewable energy.“We are two countries on the continent that see nuclear and renewable energy as the basis for energy security in Europe ,” the French President's Special Envoy emphasized.

Elbrun recalled that he had visited Chornobyl many times when he used to work at the EBRD.“The safe sarcophagus around Chornobyl was built by a consortium with French companies Bouygues and Vinci. So Chornobyl has a long history of French support for Ukraine,” he added.

During his current trip to Chornobyl, the French President's Special Envoy also intends to assess the needs that have arisen due to the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP. According to him, this attack creates new challenges, while“it is too early to talk about additional support for Chornobyl.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit a shelter over the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.