Kashmir Is Burning-And It's Not Just Climate Change To Blame

Representational Photo

J&K Forest Minister Javed Ahmad Rana recently told the Assembly that as many as 1,243 forest fires were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 2024-25 financial year, more than double than the previous fiscal year, but almost identical compared to 2022-23.

During the last few weeks there has been a sudden surge in forest fires which is unusual, especially in the month of March or April. These incidents take place in dry weather, usually in autumn or early winter, when there is no snowfall or rains in the forest areas. People involved in charcoal-making during fall were earlier blamed for causing forest fires, but this trend has changed now.

Now, the picnic-goers and local youth are alleged sparkplugs. Some deliberately cause fire for sadistic pleasure, while others torch campfires, cook and roast meat in the forest for fun. Their recklessness damages our green gold.

Most of these wildfires are grounded–consuming only grass and bushes. This was, in fact, Forest Minister's recent reply to BJP MLA from Udhampur in the Legislative Assembly.

The minister said a total of 1553 incidents of forest fire were reported, covering an area of 2774.213 hectares, in the 2022-23 financial year, but the number dropped to 607 over an area of 987.24 hectares in 2023-24.

But the intensity of fresh forest fires is likely to surpass the financial year, if necessary precautions are not taken.

It's important to note that in the current financial year till March 19, the number of forest fires was 1243, impacting an area of 3503.70 hectares. Forest fire and its mitigation has to be a top priority for the government and budgetary allocation to the Forest Department needs to be enhanced. Omar Abdullah Government's assurance in this regard is worth noted.

“Govt has already constituted a state-level monitoring committee for forest fire to review the progress of countering forest fires,” Forest Minister told JK Assembly.“The Jammu and Kashmir Forest Policy of 2011 also envisages ecological restoration of forests which will have mitigating effects on climate change, while the forest department has also prepared the state action plan on forest fire (SAPFF) for a period of 20 years.“

In the current climate of conflagrations, the J&K Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) lately issued a pre-fire alert– warning of a 'Very High Forest Fire Risk' over marked forest areas in Bandipora and Srinagar.

Between April 1 and 3, authorities advised people to take necessary precautions and report any fire incidents dialling 112. It wasn't a hoax call, as almost 3 dozen wildfires erupted in Bandipora, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Budgam. The alert was sounded because the JKDMA apprehended that youth would start moving around forest areas for Eid picnics. Flames in Zabarwan forests proved the official fears certain, as some reckless recreationers left behind a scorched earth.

In South Kashmir, almost 20 forest fires occurred in the past 10 days. Massive wildfires erupted in Tral due to forest dryness. This fire spread to Pinglish and other adjoining areas.

Similar incidents were reported in Dadoo Marhama, Dachnipora (Pahalgam), and Khuwripora (Aishmuqam), the green belt under Lidder Forest division Anantnag. The forest areas of Shangus, Sallar, Kullar, Budroo, Sallar, Dahwatoo, Mawoora, Grendwan, Reshkobal, Hapatnar and Pendobal were impacted in forest fires between April 1st to April 3rd.

Flames also erupted from the Pir Panjal forest division of Budgam. From Khag-Tangmarg belt to Surasyar-Nilnag-Yusmarg area, wildfires are raging thanks to rampant forest picnics. As an official response, a meeting focussing on forest fires prevention was held in the office of Conservator of Forests Srinagar Circle, Tawheed Ahmad Deva on Friday. The meeting was attended by Joint Director Forest Protection Force, Kashmir, all Divisional Forest Officers of Srinagar Circle including the DFO Pir Panjal Forest Division Budgam.

The key strategies discussed and adopted in the meeting: intensifying efforts to educate the public on fire safety and the importance of preventing forest fires, enhancing surveillance and monitoring to detect and respond to potential fire hazards promptly.

On the global front, a constant rise in forest fires in the last 5 years was witnessed, even in some of the world's coldest regions. This is an impact of climatic change and global warming. According to a report, wildfires have emitted around 1.76 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide in November 2021.

During my trip to Pir Panjal mountains, around Tatakoti and Doodh Ganga glaciers of Kondlan Navkan areas, I have seen layers of black carbon on the snow which is very dangerous. Black carbon is a potent air pollutant with significant implications for both climate change and public health. During wildfires, the incomplete combustion of vegetation and organic materials releases black carbon particles into the atmosphere. These fine particles absorb sunlight, contributing to atmospheric warming and altering climate patterns.

Accumulation of plastic waste inside the forests is also responsible for wildfires. Some people with an aim of destroying this plastic waste burn it and cause fire. The forest authorities must ban use of plastic packed food items like chips, biscuits and other things, especially around tourist places located near forest areas. The DFO Pir Panjal Forest Division Budgam Waseem Gul has already initiated Plastic Free Forest campaign with effect from April 5th 2025 which is marked as International Day of Conscience.

The officials from Raithan Forest Range and Doodh Ganga Range also organized an awareness campaign focused on promoting plastic-free forests around Doodhpathri, Yusmarg and Nilnag areas which are visited by tourists in large numbers.

The drone technology is the best way to control forest fires. Our Forest Officials work with barehands to lit off the fire by putting muck and sand on it. How can handful of such people be able to do this work, especially when we've 10 to 15 officials posted in one forest block with at least 50 to 60 sq kms wide?

Not only through technological intervention, the forest fires can be curbed through indigenous knowledge systems and practices as well. Local religious scholars, village elders and school teachers can play a great role.

