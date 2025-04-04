Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica <Script Typeapplication/Ld+Json Classyoast-Schema-Graph

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) With strict sanitary protocol, constant disinfection, only elite athletes, controlled entry and no public, the Costa Rican Federation of Taekwondo resumed the face-to-face events of Kyorugi and Poomsae.

250 athletes present



The return to action took place this weekend with the National Championship, at the Eddy Cortés National Gymnasium, in La Sabana, west of the capital San José. According to data from the organization, in the two days of competition there were around 250 athletes , between junior divisions A and B, as well as seniors.

In this way, Costa Rica returns to face-to-face events after a year of having slowed down the activity due to the Pandemic caused by COVID-19. In fact, Costa Rica hosted the last official event in March 2020, before the World Federation calendar was stalled by lockdowns.-

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.