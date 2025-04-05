Kashmir Needs Queue-Free Healthcare

File Photo

By Syed Mudasir Mushtaq

Government hospitals are the backbone of public healthcare, catering to a vast population, often from economically weaker sections. However, one of the major challenges that continues to hinder efficient healthcare delivery is the long and exhausting queues at registration counters, sample collection centers, laboratories, and billing counters.

It's evident that there's a significantly higher patient-load in government hospitals compared to private ones. Yet, every patient-especially from poor and middle-class backgrounds-depends on these hospitals for affordable treatment.

Therefore, the health sector urgently needs to be upgraded by involving more staff to manage the rush and ensure smoother, queue-free service. It's doubtless that countless patients approach government hospitals every day for their treatment. To control this huge patient burden, there's a clear need for more manpower to manage the crowd systematically and provide timely medical care.

To strengthen the workforce without heavy financial burden, the government may consider engaging support staff on a minimum honorarium basis. Even with minimal expenditure, this can go a long way in controlling the rush and building a queue-less, well-managed hospital environment. Recruiting adequate numbers of medical and paramedical staff, along with administrative personnel, will not only reduce the long lines but also ensure patients receive timely and dignified care.

Staff members should be specifically assigned to guide patients through the hospital, so they do not have to roam from one room to another in search of doctors, laboratories, or treatment areas. Proper staff planning and efficient duty allocation can greatly help reduce chaos and confusion inside the hospitals.

In contrast, private hospitals have adopted efficient systems that minimize waiting time. Their processes for registration, sample collection, billing, and report delivery are streamlined and patient-centric. This not only provides faster service but also preserves the dignity and comfort of the patient.

Unfortunately, in government emergency wards, the overwhelming rush is often handled by a limited number of doctors, mostly junior or inexperienced. They are required to attend to hundreds of patients daily, leading to exhaustion and sometimes frustration. This heavy workload compromises the quality of care, and in some cases, leads to mistakes like mislabeling samples or exchanging test reports-errors that can prove dangerous for patients.

To prevent such issues, the responsibility of moving patients for tests or check-ups should not fall on their attendants. Instead, hospital staff should be assigned to carry out these tasks, allowing both patients and attendants to remain stress-free during their time in the hospital. After all, hospitals exist for the people, and the people must also support improvements for a better, queue-free experience.

While the government already invests in infrastructure and treatment quality, the impact is undermined if there aren't enough personnel managing the system. Cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals should also be top priorities, along with improving sanitation facilities. Modern technology should be integrated into outpatient departments (OPDs). Facilities such as telephonic consultation bookings, scheduled appointment times, and digital calling systems can greatly reduce overcrowding and waiting periods.

Ultimately, government hospitals must aim to become as efficient and patient-friendly as private institutions. Making hospitals hygienic, organized, and free from unnecessary queues must be treated as a priority of the government in the interest of the general public.

A healthcare system that is accessible, efficient, and compassionate is not just a service-it's a reflection of responsible governance.

The author holds Masters in Public Administration and hails from Nazneenpora Shopian. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.

