Justice Arun Palli Recommended As J&K Chief Justice

Born on September 18, 1964, Justice Palli graduated in Commerce and completed his Bachelor of Laws from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1988.

Justice Palli was designated as a Senior Advocate on April 26, 2007 and served as Amicus Curiae in various contentious matters before the High Court. Justice Palli was elevated to the Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 28, 2013. He has also been serving as Executive Chairman of Haryana State Legal Service Authority since 31 May 2023.

Justice Palli was nominated as a Member of the Governing Body of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on October 31, 2023, for a tenure of two years.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now