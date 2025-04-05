Justice Arun Palli Recommended As J&K Chief Justice

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended appointment of Justice Arun Palli, Judge, High Court of Punjab & Haryana, as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The recommendation comes days before retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan. Justice Tashi Rabistan would attain superannuation on April 09, 2025.
Born on September 18, 1964, Justice Palli graduated in Commerce and completed his Bachelor of Laws from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1988.
Justice Palli was designated as a Senior Advocate on April 26, 2007 and served as Amicus Curiae in various contentious matters before the High Court. Justice Palli was elevated to the Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 28, 2013. He has also been serving as Executive Chairman of Haryana State Legal Service Authority since 31 May 2023.
Justice Palli was nominated as a Member of the Governing Body of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on October 31, 2023, for a tenure of two years.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Justice Tashi Rabstan Begins Tenure As CJ
Justice Tashi Rabstan Likely To Be New J&K CJ
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05042025000215011059ID1109393943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment