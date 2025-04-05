Rocket Attack In Kryvyi Rih Damages 44 Apartment Buildings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, 44 apartment buildings and 8 educational institutions were damaged.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the information currently available, more than 1,200 windows were smashed , 44 apartment buildings, 23 private houses and one administrative building, 8 educational and cultural institutions, 26 business facilities, and cars were damaged. All the necessary services, utility crews and equipment are involved. The firefighting operations lasted all night and all day. The fires were extinguished,” the statement said.

Gas supply has reportedly been restored to 282 apartments.

“Also, due to the fact that the work lasted all night, the utility company managed to restore the rails and contact network of the tram in Dovhyntseve district and the transportation of passengers began at five o'clock in the morning in a timely manner and in full,” Vilkul added.

Vilkul also said that residents are receiving the necessary construction materials for the first time. More than three hundred families of Kryvyi Rih residents whose apartments were damaged have already received them.

“Of course, the city bears the main burden of purchasing these materials. But the help provided by our international partners is also very important. Today I met with representatives of the largest UN agencies and clusters - associations of foundations and organizations that provide humanitarian aid - at the site of the enemy missile's arrival. I am grateful to all our partners who stood by us and cooperate with us, supporting the people of Kryvyi Rih,” he added.

Vilkul noted that the headquarters in Saksahansk district would be open tomorrow from 8:00 to 18:00.

In Dovhyntseve district, you can contact the district executive committee at 11 Dniprovske Shosse.

In total, 456 applications for financial assistance from the city have already been received from Kryvyi Rih residents. As always, assistance will be provided to everyone who needs it.

Vilkul noted that people have been given more than 4,500 square meters of film, about a thousand OSBBs, slats, tarpaulin, nails and much more.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that 37 people wounded in the attack in Kryvyi Rih on April 4 are in hospital, 17 are in serious condition. Two children in extremely serious condition were taken to Dnipro.