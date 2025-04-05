Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Passport Processing Time Drops From 89 To 10 Days In Srinagar

Passport Processing Time Drops From 89 To 10 Days In Srinagar


2025-04-05 03:15:49
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The time taken to issue passports in Jammu and Kashmir has changed notably over the past five years, with recent years showing a trend towards more consistent processing.

According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs, in Jammu, passport processing for normal applications took an average of 4 days in 2020. This figure increased sharply to 62 days in 2021. However, the timeline came down significantly to 6 days in 2022, and stabilized at 11 days in both 2023 and 2024.

The data shows no separate Tatkal category processing times for Jammu in these years.

Srinagar witnessed a similar trend. The Regional Passport Office there processed normal passport applications in an average of 3 days in 2020. This changed dramatically in 2021 when the average time rose to 89 days, the highest among all RPOs in the country that year.

The timeline was reduced to 9 days in both 2022 and 2023, and stood at 10 days in 2024. Like Jammu, no separate Tatkaal timelines were recorded for Srinagar.

Read Also Govt Amends Passport Rules For Indians Past Govt's 'Weaponized' Passport Verification: Sajad Lone

A senior government official said,“If police verification and other procedures go smoothly, applicants can expect to receive their passports within ten days”

These figures are based on the average processing time by Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras and do not include the duration taken for police verification, which varies by region and can add to the total time a citizen must wait for their passport.

The Ministry of External Affairs also stated that online passport application systems, including the 'mPassportSeva' app and Passport Portal, have contributed to easing the process.

A 'Post Office Passport Seva Kendra' is operational in every Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu & Kashmir, bringing services closer to applicants in remote regions-(KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN05042025000215011059ID1109393944

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Most popular stories

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica <Script Typeapplic...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica