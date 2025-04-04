KIT KAT® Brand Is Here To Protect Your Break In New Ad Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Enter the Break Brothers, a group serving as a four part-symbol of the iconic KIT KAT® bar, made in part to illustrate the candy brand's authority over helping fans take a true break. These four towering, suit-clad protectors are on a mission to defend your right to a real, crispy, creamy break. Their job? To handle the chaos so you can enjoy a proper, distraction-free moment-just long enough to snap off a piece of a KIT KAT® bar. No multitasking. No interruptions. Just pure, chocolatey pause.

"KIT KAT® has become one of the most recognizable brand identities in the world, from our signature bar snap to our classic jingle. The Break Brothers take that legacy a step further, embodying what the brand stands for: making breaks better, more frequent, and absolutely delicious," said Ryan Riess, vice president of brand strategy and creative development at The Hershey Company. "They're not just characters-they're protectors of the break and proxies to step in when needed, all in the name of ensuring everyone gets the crispy, creamy ahh moments they deserve."

Within the ad spot created by Orchard Creative, amidst a busy office atmosphere, the Break Brothers intervene to bring some peace and quiet to a KIT KAT® fan ready to snap off a piece of his KIT KAT® bar rather than debate document formatting. These break protectors make it clear to his coworkers that it's time for Thomas to take a real break from the conversation.

The break-time superheroes-led campaign will officially make its TV debut during the commercial break of the NCAA Men's Championship Game April 7. Because whether you're an athlete, a fan, or just someone who needs a minute, everyone deserves a break.

If you're eager to see these ultimate protectors in action, following the championship game, various spots will air across tv, social and more. And of course, you can always follow along for everything KIT KAT® brand on Instagram and TikTok, and stay tuned for how the Break Brothers will 'Protect The Break' next.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY ) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-a-licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

