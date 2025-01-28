Malaysia Data Center Market Analysis 2025-2030: New Entrants Include STACK Infrastructure, Epoch Digital, Edgeconnex And Edgenex Data Centres By DAMAC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Malaysia data center market size during the forecast period 2025-2030.
Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market - investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Malaysia Data Center Market was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.57 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 22.38%.
Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Malaysia data center market include AirTrunk, AIMS Data Centre, Bridge Data Centres, Equinix, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NTT DATA, Telekom Malaysia, Vantage Data Centers, and others.
The rising demand and significant growth opportunities have led to a huge number of new entrants investing in the Malaysia data center market. Some of these new entrants include STACK Infrastructure, Epoch Digital, EdgeConneX, Edgenex Data Centres by DAMAC and others. The rise in new entrants will increase competitiveness in revenue generation in the market in the coming years.
The Malaysia data center market has seen a strong presence from global support infrastructure vendors such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, and others. This has resulted in heightened competitiveness in the infrastructure offerings and solutions available in the market.
The Malaysia data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market including AEON SERVICES, Advance Power Engineering, China Construction Industrial & Energy Engineering Group, DSCO Group, Gamuda, MN Holdings, NTT FACILITIES, Powerware Systems, S5 Engineering, Shaw Architect, Meg Consult, Nakano Construction, OWH Consulting, and PMX Malaysia and others that have been offering their services in the market. For instance, In August 2024, Asima Architects was selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the development of its first data center in Cyberjaya.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
M&As, JVs, and partnerships are among the major activities through which operators expand their portfolios and presence in the Malaysia data center market. In October 2024, Bridge Data Centres, through a joint venture with Mah Sing, planned to develop new data centers outside Kuala Lumpur. Under the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) strategy, the government has set targets for attracting around USD 15 billion for the digitalization of the country. The government has earmarked cloud services under its MyDigital Initiative, intending to increase the number of local data centers to offer cloud computing services. In October 2024, the Malaysian government approved the Data Centre Planning Guidelines (GPP), created by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government through PLANMalaysia, taking a significant step toward standardizing data center development in the country. In the coming years, the share of retail colocation will go down as the majority of the data centers opening in the market are wholesale. Companies such as Equinix and Irix who are building retail data centers are keeping the retail colocation afloat. AI-ready data center constructions in the market have started increasing with ample growth in AI workloads. In August 2024, Vantage Data Centers announced that the company has started constructing KUL2, its second campus in Cyberjaya, Malaysia; this AI-ready campus will offer a power capacity of around 256 MW. With the rise in AI workloads and growing rack power density, liquid cooling solutions are becoming imminent for data center operators. For instance, AirTrunk announced the installation of liquid cooling in the first phase of its JHB1 campus in Malaysia, achieving significant energy savings.
REPORT SCOPE
Market size is available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Malaysia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country. A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Malaysia data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia
Facilities Covered (Existing): 40 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 39 Coverage: 5+ States Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data center colocation market in Malaysia
Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing The Malaysia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
IT Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Lenovo NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Advance Power Engineering Asima Architects AVO Technology B-Global Tech CSF Advisers CTC-Global Cyclect Group DSCO Group Gamuda GCM Technologies HSS Engineers ISG Kienta Engineering Construction LSK Engineering MES Group Exyte (M+W Group) MN Holdings Nakano NTT Facilities Powerware Systems S5 Engineering Shaw Architect Sunway Construction Group Unique Central DCD Technology Linesight Inherit Technology Engineering China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Critical Holdings Berhad IJM Corporation Berhad Binastra Corporation AEON SERVICES Arcadis Arup China Construction Industrial & Energy Engineering Group Greatians Consulting Jurutera JRK Meg Consult Nakano Construction OWH Consulting Regional Development Consortium Architects (RDC) Turner & Townsend PKT Quantity Surveyors PMX Malaysia
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Fuji Electric HITEC Power Protection Rehlko Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Narada Power Source Piller Power Systems Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens Socomec STULZ Trane Vertiv EKG M & E Systemair Aggreko
Data Center Investors
AirTrunk AIMS Data Centre Bridge Data Centres Edge Centres Equinix GDS Services Keppel Data Centres NTT Data Open DC Princeton Digital Group Telekom Malaysia Vantage Data Centers YTL Data Center
New Entrants
Amazon Web Services BRIGHT RAY Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC EdgeConneX Epoch Digital FutureData Google i-Berhad Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings Microsoft NEXTDC Regal Orion Singtel ST Telemedia Global Data Centres STACK Infrastructure Yondr
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
How big is the Malaysia data center market? How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Malaysia? What is the growth rate of the Malaysia data center market? How much MW of power capacity will be added across Malaysia during 2025-2030? What factors are driving the Malaysia data center market? Who are the key investors in the Malaysia data center market?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 159
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.04 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $13.57 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 22.3%
| Regions Covered
| Malaysia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Malaysia
1.1. Historical Market Scenario
1.2. 40+ Unique Data Center Properties
1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity
1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space
1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
1.6. States Covered
1.7. Selangor (Kuala Lumpur / Cyberjaya)
1.8. Johor (Johor Bahru)
1.9. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
2. Investment Opportunities in the Malaysia
2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Malaysia Market
2.2. Investment Opportunities in the Malaysia
2.3. Digital Data in Malaysia
2.4. Government Rules & Regulations for Data Center
2.5. Scope of Data Center Planning Guidelines
2.6. Market Investment by Area
2.7. Market Investment by Power Capacity
3. Data Center Colocation Market in the Malaysia
3.1. Colocation Services Market in the Malaysia
3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
3.3. Demand Across Several Industries in the Malaysia
3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Enablers
4.2. Market Trends
4.3. Market Restraints
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost
6. Tier Standards Investment
6.1. Tier I & II
6.2. Tier III
6.3. Tier IV
7. Geography Segmentation
7.1. Selangor
7.2. Johor
8. Key Market Participants
8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers
8.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers
8.4. Data Center Investors
8.5. New Entrants
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Malaysian Data Center Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109137825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.