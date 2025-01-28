Malaysia Data Center Market Analysis 2025-2030: New Entrants Include STACK Infrastructure, Epoch Digital, Edgeconnex And Edgenex Data Centres By DAMAC

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market - Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysia Data Center Market was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.57 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 22.38%.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Malaysia data center market include AirTrunk, AIMS Data Centre, Bridge Data Centres, Equinix, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NTT DATA, Telekom Malaysia, Vantage Data Centers, and others.

The rising demand and significant growth opportunities have led to a huge number of new entrants investing in the Malaysia data center market. Some of these new entrants include STACK Infrastructure, Epoch Digital, EdgeConneX, Edgenex Data Centres by DAMAC and others. The rise in new entrants will increase competitiveness in revenue generation in the market in the coming years.

The Malaysia data center market has seen a strong presence from global support infrastructure vendors such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, and others. This has resulted in heightened competitiveness in the infrastructure offerings and solutions available in the market.

The Malaysia data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market including AEON SERVICES, Advance Power Engineering, China Construction Industrial & Energy Engineering Group, DSCO Group, Gamuda, MN Holdings, NTT FACILITIES, Powerware Systems, S5 Engineering, Shaw Architect, Meg Consult, Nakano Construction, OWH Consulting, and PMX Malaysia and others that have been offering their services in the market. For instance, In August 2024, Asima Architects was selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the development of its first data center in Cyberjaya.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



M&As, JVs, and partnerships are among the major activities through which operators expand their portfolios and presence in the Malaysia data center market. In October 2024, Bridge Data Centres, through a joint venture with Mah Sing, planned to develop new data centers outside Kuala Lumpur.

Under the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) strategy, the government has set targets for attracting around USD 15 billion for the digitalization of the country. The government has earmarked cloud services under its MyDigital Initiative, intending to increase the number of local data centers to offer cloud computing services.

In October 2024, the Malaysian government approved the Data Centre Planning Guidelines (GPP), created by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government through PLANMalaysia, taking a significant step toward standardizing data center development in the country.

In the coming years, the share of retail colocation will go down as the majority of the data centers opening in the market are wholesale. Companies such as Equinix and Irix who are building retail data centers are keeping the retail colocation afloat.

AI-ready data center constructions in the market have started increasing with ample growth in AI workloads. In August 2024, Vantage Data Centers announced that the company has started constructing KUL2, its second campus in Cyberjaya, Malaysia; this AI-ready campus will offer a power capacity of around 256 MW. With the rise in AI workloads and growing rack power density, liquid cooling solutions are becoming imminent for data center operators. For instance, AirTrunk announced the installation of liquid cooling in the first phase of its JHB1 campus in Malaysia, achieving significant energy savings.

REPORT SCOPE



Market size is available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Malaysia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Malaysia data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia



Facilities Covered (Existing): 40



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 39



Coverage: 5+ States



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Malaysia



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Malaysia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Selangor

Johor

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Selangor Johor

IT Infrastructure Providers



Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Advance Power Engineering

Asima Architects

AVO Technology

B-Global Tech

CSF Advisers

CTC-Global

Cyclect Group

DSCO Group

Gamuda

GCM Technologies

HSS Engineers

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

LSK Engineering

MES Group

Exyte (M+W Group)

MN Holdings

Nakano

NTT Facilities

Powerware Systems

S5 Engineering

Shaw Architect

Sunway Construction Group

Unique Central

DCD Technology

Linesight

Inherit Technology Engineering

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)

Critical Holdings Berhad

IJM Corporation Berhad

Binastra Corporation

AEON SERVICES

Arcadis

Arup

China Construction Industrial & Energy Engineering Group

Greatians Consulting

Jurutera JRK

Meg Consult

Nakano Construction

OWH Consulting

Regional Development Consortium Architects (RDC)

Turner & Townsend

PKT Quantity Surveyors PMX Malaysia

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Rehlko

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada Power Source

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

EKG M & E

Systemair Aggreko

Data Center Investors



AirTrunk

AIMS Data Centre

Bridge Data Centres

Edge Centres

Equinix

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

NTT Data

Open DC

Princeton Digital Group

Telekom Malaysia

Vantage Data Centers YTL Data Center

New Entrants



Amazon Web Services

BRIGHT RAY

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

EdgeConneX

Epoch Digital

FutureData

Google

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings

Microsoft

NEXTDC

Regal Orion

Singtel

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure Yondr

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the Malaysia data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Malaysia?

What is the growth rate of the Malaysia data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Malaysia during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Malaysia data center market? Who are the key investors in the Malaysia data center market?

Key Attributes:

